H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Financial Contrast

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.62 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -29.03

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for H-CYTE and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Soliton has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Soliton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23% Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25%

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

