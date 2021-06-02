Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 916,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $840,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

