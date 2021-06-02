Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of HVRRY opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 47.61%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
