Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 5.6%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMOIF. Peel Hunt raised Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.