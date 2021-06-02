HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00283923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00186433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.01183974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,611.47 or 0.99763840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032855 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

