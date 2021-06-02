Harmony (ONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59.72 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $59.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00090825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.01020969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.09 or 0.09480210 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,056,515,627 coins and its circulating supply is 10,185,573,627 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.