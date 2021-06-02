Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $40.61 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $71.34 or 0.00190100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.61 million and approximately $637,046.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 602,261 coins and its circulating supply is 569,224 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

