Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.69. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

