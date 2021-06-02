HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $543,849.65 and $45,861.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01024093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.80 or 0.09522501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051220 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.