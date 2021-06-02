Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $166.33 million and $1.52 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.20 or 0.00029928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.50 or 0.07204311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.72 or 0.01856792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00494890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00181249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.32 or 0.00781284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00484228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00438225 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,854,455 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

