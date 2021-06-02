Head-To-Head Analysis: Beyond Meat (BYND) & Its Competitors

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of 25 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Beyond Meat to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Meat and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million -$52.75 million -249.57 Beyond Meat Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.53

Beyond Meat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beyond Meat and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95 Beyond Meat Competitors 346 1182 1199 33 2.33

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $125.06, suggesting a potential downside of 16.48%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Beyond Meat’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99% Beyond Meat Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Meat has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond Meat rivals beat Beyond Meat on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

