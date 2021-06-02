Head to Head Analysis: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

25.2% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fidus Investment and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.05 $31.23 million $1.55 11.35 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.56 $62.21 million $0.52 32.31

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidus Investment and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 78.86% 10.19% 5.12% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Patria Investments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.