Head-To-Head Analysis: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SunPower and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 8 1 0 1.77 Advanced Micro Devices 3 8 22 0 2.58

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than SunPower.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunPower and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.12 billion 3.68 $475.05 million ($0.17) -141.00 Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 10.24 $2.49 billion $1.06 77.59

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 33.55% -14.10% -1.71% Advanced Micro Devices 25.24% 35.31% 21.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats SunPower on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation operations and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing program services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

