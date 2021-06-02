Head-To-Head Comparison: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) vs. Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Luby’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wingstop and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.74% -15.26% 18.84% Luby’s -15.01% -24.47% -9.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Luby’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $248.81 million 17.00 $23.31 million $1.09 130.49 Luby’s $214.02 million 0.53 -$29.45 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Risk and Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wingstop and Luby’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 6 13 0 2.68 Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop presently has a consensus price target of $164.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Luby’s.

Summary

Wingstop beats Luby’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, Koo Koo Roo, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of November 24, 2020, the company operated 84 restaurants; and 26 locations through Culinary Contract Services. As of August 26, 2020, it operates 60 Luby's Cafeteria restaurants and 24 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

