Head to Head Contrast: Apria (NYSE:APR) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Apria (NYSE:APR) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apria and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.98 $46.14 million $46.48 0.66 AdaptHealth $1.06 billion 3.17 -$64.48 million $0.43 60.35

Apria has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apria and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 1 1 8 0 2.70

Apria currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $45.06, suggesting a potential upside of 73.62%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Apria.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth -2.48% 7.41% 2.25%

Summary

Apria beats AdaptHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

