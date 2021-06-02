Head to Head Review: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Companies and Home Point Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $15.74 billion 2.26 $197.95 million $3.19 5.61 Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.65 $607.00 million $4.86 1.32

Home Point Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocket Companies. Home Point Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 19.96% 139.59% 28.23% Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rocket Companies and Home Point Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 11 3 0 2.06 Home Point Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

Rocket Companies currently has a consensus target price of $23.79, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.13%. Given Home Point Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Rocket Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Home Point Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. Its solutions also include Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Nexsys, a fintech company, which offers a suite of essential tech solutions for mortgage origination and closing processes through digitization and automation; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage startup. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

