Head to Head Survey: Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) versus Its Peers

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS: PBAM) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Private Bancorp of America to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Private Bancorp of America Competitors 1012 2827 2289 74 2.23

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.59%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America’s peers have a beta of 25.29, meaning that their average share price is 2,429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America Competitors 14.35% 9.64% 0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million $10.71 million 13.02 Private Bancorp of America Competitors $12.73 billion $1.55 billion 20.89

Private Bancorp of America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America peers beat Private Bancorp of America on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

