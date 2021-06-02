Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.61

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 176805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.