Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.61

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 176805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.
In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.