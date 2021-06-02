Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells $467,000.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,690,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research firms have commented on HL. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.