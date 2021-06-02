HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Achieves $373.45 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $373.45 million and approximately $72,791.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007331 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004197 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00063330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007025 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

