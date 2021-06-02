HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 3.8% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $371.06 million and $183,498.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007279 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004094 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00034220 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053784 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006925 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

