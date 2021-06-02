Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.94

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €1.94 ($2.28) and last traded at €1.94 ($2.29), with a volume of 1498196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €1.89 ($2.23).

A number of research firms have commented on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.06) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $591.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.32.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

