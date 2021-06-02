Helix Market Capitalization Tops $147,639.69 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Helix has a market cap of $147,639.69 and approximately $35.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

