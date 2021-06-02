Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00011492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $301.26 million and approximately $294,450.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00494550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

