Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 195.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of HP stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

