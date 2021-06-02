HempCoin One Day Volume Reaches $237.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $237.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.61 or 1.00015649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00087466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,172,778 coins and its circulating supply is 262,037,628 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.