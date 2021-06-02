Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

