Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 222,425 shares.The stock last traded at $115.38 and had previously closed at $117.25.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

