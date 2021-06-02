Hermez Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $4.85 or 0.00012958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.53 or 0.01021472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.38 or 0.09547398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.