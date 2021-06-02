HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

