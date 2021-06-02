HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 106.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

