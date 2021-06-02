HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE K opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

