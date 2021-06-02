HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

