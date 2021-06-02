Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys 1,390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,321,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.72. 94,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.