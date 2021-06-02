Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.