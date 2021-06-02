Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Homeros has a total market cap of $51.51 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.95 or 0.01034810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.10 or 0.09567540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052455 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

