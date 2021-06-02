Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS HOTF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.
Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.