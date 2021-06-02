Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 10,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

