Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 10,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
