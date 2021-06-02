Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.29. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 14,899 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

