Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 4.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.87 and last traded at $135.37. 335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.16.

The company has a market cap of $840.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.