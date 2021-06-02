Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $628,879.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Howdoo has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $628,879.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.01023922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.28 or 0.09579866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,816,257 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

