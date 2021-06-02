H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.12

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.12 and last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 524962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.