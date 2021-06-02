Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.44. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 1,202,127 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

