Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. 4,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 51,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIII)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a range of technology-driven companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

