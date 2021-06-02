Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.71. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

