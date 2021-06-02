Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.25-21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.05.

NYSE:HUM opened at $431.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.84. Humana has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

