Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

