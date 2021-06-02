Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sandra E. Pierce Sells 85,986 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,406,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831,892. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

