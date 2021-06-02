Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.99 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $33.99 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $37,712.64 or 0.99662076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00186674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01221180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,737.46 or 0.99727683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

