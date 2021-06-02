Huobi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $656.71 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $16.89 or 0.00044899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00082412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.03 or 0.01029050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.58 or 0.09594671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

